S&P 500 recovers after weeks of declines, assisted by the decline in inflation. But not only

After four consecutive weeks of declines, the S&P 500 has finally reversed its trend, with all eleven sectors rising. This recovery has led the index to its best weekly performance since October 2023, a date that marked the start of a rally that has taken the index up 37% to its highs last July.

The recent push has been fueled by positive macroeconomic datawhich have rekindled optimism among investors, fueling hopes that the US economy can avoid a recession.

Retail sales: the engine of recovery

A key data point behind this renewed optimism was the surprising 1% increase in retail sales in July, well above expectations. This showed that consumer spending has held up remarkably well, a key factor in sustaining economic growth. In normal times, such an increase might have raised fears of rising inflation, but today the good news is welcomed, as inflationary pressures they seem to be under control.

Inflation slows: signs of stability

Alongside retail sales, the latest inflation data also contributed to the climate of confidence. CPI and the PPI July data were lower than expected, signaling a slowdown in inflationary pressures. These data, combined with resilient economic indicators such as growth in retail sales and declining job applications unemployment benefitshave reduced fears of an impending recession, reinforcing the belief in a possible “soft landing” for the U.S. economy.

Gold in Focus: Concerns Persist

Despite general optimism, the new gold recordwhich has surpassed $2,500, indicates that concerns about economic stability have not completely disappeared. Gold, often considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty, still reflects some anxiety among investorseven as the VIX, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” dropped below 15, signaling a decrease in perceived volatility.

Technology in the Spotlight: The Engine of Growth

The technology sector has once again been at the centre of the recovery of the stock market. After being among the hardest hit during the recent sell-off, the technology sector led the recovery, jumping 7.51% on the week, its best weekly performance since November 2022. Big tech companies, which had suffered heavy losses in previous weeks, were at the center of this recovery, once again demonstrating their ability to drive the market.

Investors’ attention is now focused on the upcoming quarterly results of Nvidiaexpected on August 28, which unofficially marks the end of the second-quarter earnings season. Expectations for the stock are high, with sales expected to grow strongly thanks to continued investments in artificial intelligence by other companies in the group “Magnificent 7“. A key point will be guidance on future orders, which could act as a new catalyst for the stock, despite a possible delay in new chips, currently estimated at between six and eight weeks.

Events of the Week: All Eyes on the Fed

This week investors’ attention will be on Federal Reservewith the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium starting on Thursday. Several prominent central bankers will speak, including the Fed Chairman, Jerome Powellscheduled for Friday. With the central bank poised to lower interest rates to a more than two-decade high, Powell’s comments will be closely watched for any signs of how the Fed is assessing the economy, especially in the wake of recent employment data. Before then, the minutes from the July meeting could provide valuable clues.

When Powell speaks, markets listen. In 2022, during the Jackson Hole Symposiumstocks fell sharply after Powell warned that higher interest rates would mean “pain” for households and businesses. This time, however, Powell is expected to stick to his script from the July Fed meeting.

