By Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 index was lower on Tuesday after three days of gains fueled by support measures for the banking sector and a deal for Silicon Valley Bank assets.

Bank stocks rallied sharply on Monday after First Citizens BancShares Inc said it would acquire the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, whose collapse earlier this month sparked a sell-off in the sector.

First Citizens shares rose 3.5% after rising more than 50% on Monday.

The KBW Regional Banking Index was down 0.1%, while major US banks including JP Morgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Citigroup were up slightly.

“The fact that we have answers on Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Credit Suisse means we have more answers than questions,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

At 11:14 am (Brasília time), the Dow Jones index rose 0.29%, to 32,525.69 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%, to 3,968.42 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 0.67% to 11,690.37 points.