The state of São Paulo holds today (30) the D-Day for the vaccination of children from six months to under five years of age against measles and influenza. All of the approximately 3,200 health centers in the state will be open from 8 am to 5 pm. Elderly people and healthcare professionals may also be vaccinated against the flu.

The influenza vaccine is trivalent, produced by the Butantan Institute, and is composed of the H1N1, strain B and H3N2 viruses, of the Darwin subtype, which caused the outbreaks at the end of last year. According to the state government, measles and influenza vaccines can be taken simultaneously.

People infected with covid-19 must wait an interval of 30 days, after the recovery of the clinical condition, to seek immunization from other diseases. Children aged 5 to 11 should have a 15-day break between their D-Day (measles and flu) and Covid-19 vaccines.

“It is essential to raise the awareness of parents and guardians about the importance of vaccination against influenza and measles for children. Vaccines are safe and protect against serious forms of the disease”, highlights the director of Immunization of São Paulo, Núbia Araújo.

The state government’s goal is to vaccinate 95% of children (target audience of 12.9 million).

