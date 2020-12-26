Soyuzmultfilm on its own official website announced the premiere of a musical television show about Cheburashka, which will be shown on December 30 and 31 on the Karusel and O! TV channels.

The film studio is preparing to present to the attention of young viewers the format of the performance in a modern way, it is expected that the children’s show will combine elements of advanced technology, classic and new stories.

In addition to the main character, the production will feature characters from other Soviet cartoons that are common to all, among them Uncle Fyodor, Cat Matroskin and Uncle Fyodor’s Mom from Prostokvashino.

It is noted that the theatrical and musical New Year’s family project “Cheburashka. Returning Home 2. Lost in the Net “is a joint project of the studio and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

The premiere screening of the New Year short film “Cheburashka. The Secret of the Holiday ”, which tells a short story about the adventures of Cheburashka and Gena the Crocodile.