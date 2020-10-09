Marina Malygina, press secretary of the Soyuzmultfilm studio, comments to the portal “Politics Today” told about the reasons for making a full-length film about Cheburashka.

According to her, this decision is due to the popularity of this hero among children. Malygina added that in recent years, interest in domestic cartoons has increased, and clarified that 35% of all cartoons on Internet platforms are Russian or Soviet.

“The film studio will take an active part in the preparation of this film at all stages of its production and will carefully monitor the correspondence of the character’s image. It is important to give a new life, but at the same time to preserve the spirit, tradition “, – the TV channel quotes Malygina “360”…

Work on the project will start in 2021, and its release is scheduled for 2022.

It became known on October 7 that a full-length family comedy “Cheburashka” with a character from the Soviet cartoon by Roman Kachanov would be shot in Russia. The director of the future tape will be the creator of the fantastic blockbuster “The Last Bogatyr” Dmitry Dyachenko. The production of the picture will require at least 600 million rubles. The final budget will be formed after the script is approved.

As the site writes kp.ru, a large amount of computer graphics is planned in the picture. In general, the picture will be rendered, the main characters in it will also. Who will voice Cheburashka, Crocodile Gena and Shapoklyak has not yet been disclosed.