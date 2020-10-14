The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft to the ISS was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the plan, this flight will be the shortest in time. The spacecraft will make only two revolutions around the Earth, docking with the station is scheduled at 11:52 Moscow time, just three hours after launch.

The agency recalls that the current record for the speed of crew delivery to the ISS was achieved in September 2017, at 5 hours 38 minutes.

Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, as well as the American Kathleen Rubins, are flying on board the Soyuz. The new crew will stay in space for 177 days.