The launch of the Soyuz rocket with foreign satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome was postponed to a backup date for technical reasons. This was announced on Saturday, March 20, in Roscosmos.

“The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 38 foreign spacecraft on board from the Baikonur cosmodrome has been postponed to a backup date. The start time will be announced additionally, ”the message says.

The Korean spacecraft for Earth remote sensing CAS500-1, the Japanese space debris removal device ELSA-d, the Japanese remote sensing satellites GRUS, the small Saudi Arabian spacecraft for imaging the Earth and providing communications NAJM-1, as well as satellites were to enter orbit. connections of the Berlin Technical University.

In addition, the first satellite of the Higher School of Economics (NRU HSE) DZZ, the cubsat of the Sirius center and the NRU HSE and the Orbikraft-Zorkiy satellite of the Sputniks company and others were supposed to go into orbit.

The launch was supposed to be the first commercial launch of Glavkosmos Launch Services (part of Roskosmos).

Earlier, on March 12, information appeared that a meteor flew in the sky over Yakutia. The state corporation “Roskosmos” explained that this object could be a spent upper stage “Fregat” burning in the atmosphere. It was clarified that the upper stage was launched as part of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle in 2009 with a group of spacecraft from different states.