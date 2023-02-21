This is not how anyone wanted to test the body’s responses to long periods of microgravity, but i Problems with the Soyuz MS-22 rocket have left three people stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and bringing them home won’t be quick.

The cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev And Dmitry Petelin and the astronaut Francisco Rubio they arrived in September 2022 and were originally due to return to Earth this March, however a December leak in the cooling system of their return vehicle, the Soyuz MS-22 rocket, postponed a spacewalk and ensured a delay of unknown duration.

Now Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has announced they won’t be returning home until September, with space experts and former astronauts who have called for further investigation before those aboard the ISS are brought home, however the announcement of Roscosmos indicates that the return, not the launch, of the rescue vehicle will be delayed Soyuz MS-23. In fact MS-23 was transported to its launch complex at Baikonur e should be launched this Friday February 24th.

The decision to stick to the February launch date is a result of Roscosmos’ conclusion that the coolant leak was caused by a Geminid meteor, not a design flawhowever MS-23 will remain attached to the ISS for six months before returning those on board home, as the likelihood of a repeat micrometeorite strike has been assessed as small.

The situation of the Soyuz MS-22 rocket and other problems

“Space missions always carry a huge risk of life-threatening emergencies for astronauts. Micrometeoroid impacts on a spacecraft or orbital station have happened before, but unlike the Soyuz MS-22 rocket, they have never had such serious consequences.”

Roscosmos said in a statement about the Soyuz MS-22 rocket, and NASA has reportedly indicated its agreement with the assessment.

“No country in the world has a surveillance system capable of tracking micrometeoroids of this size – about 1 millimeter (0.04 inch)”

continues the statement. This is true, but it fails to explain the coincidence of another leak on a Russian spacecraft, the Progress 82.

As the Progress MS-82 was intended for unmanned cargo, it was still able to perform a useful function, carrying waste from the station to be safely discharged into the Pacific Ocean last Saturday, however its mission was delayed by just 24 hours while Roscosmos investigated the refrigerant leak discovered the week before.

Humans are considerably more sensitive to overheating than garbage and (hopefully) valued more, so there will be no such risk with the return of Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio.

The ISS is well equipped for events like these, also because they are not sporadic. In 2021, the Russian Peter Dubrov and the American Mark Vande Hei they extended their missions to the ISS by six months when they were asked to give up their seats at home instead allowing a Russian film crew to leave.

Vande Hei went on to break NASA’s record for longest spaceflightbreaking Scott Kelly’s record of 340 consecutive days by 15 days.

The record for the longest space flight is held by Valeri Polyakov with 437 daysand if the current plan is implemented, Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio would be months away, however having just doubled their projected time in space, the trio may wonder if they can rely on the latest plans or if they will become data points for human ability to achieve Mars in good health.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!