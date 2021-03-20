The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the cosmodrome has been postponed. It is reported by RIA News…

The start was postponed to Sunday, March 21st. As the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said, a surge in voltage was recorded before the launch, in this regard, it was decided not to risk it.

The launch of Soyuz-2.1a with the South Korean satellite CAS500-1 and 37 more spacecraft from the Baikonur cosmodrome was scheduled for March 20. It was reported that the launch vehicle will change its design for the first time in its flight history. It will be painted in new colors: white and blue. He clarified that the carrier looks white when launched from the frost that covers the tanks of liquid oxygen. The usual colors of the Union are white, gray and orange.