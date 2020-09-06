The launch of the primary Soyuz-5 launch car is scheduled for 2023, mentioned Dmitry Baranov, Common Director of the Progress Rocket and Area Middle, in an interview with RIA News…

The rocket can be manufactured in 2021. At present, in accordance with Baranov, improvement samples are being manufactured. “By the center of the yr, maybe we are going to already begin making some designs for the (first) flying machine,” he mentioned.

Soyuz-5 is being developed by RSC Progress and RSC Energia as the long run primary Russian center class rocket. Structurally, the Soyuz-5 is definitely a modernized Russian-Ukrainian Zenit missile.

Soyuz-5 is a two-stage medium rocket. The launch mass of the provider is about 530 tons, the size is 61.87 meters (with the transport manned spacecraft “Federation” 65.9 meters), the diameter is 4.1 meters, the primary stage engine is RD171MV, the second stage engine is RD0124MS. Gas elements: oxidizer – liquid oxygen, gas – naphthyl. The mass of the payload to be put into low-earth orbit from the Baikonur cosmodrome is about 18 tons.