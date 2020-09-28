The Soyuz-2.1b rocket was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on Monday afternoon, September 28, reports RIA News with reference to the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the prelaunch operations and the start itself took place in a regular mode. The process was controlled by ground means of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces.

Soyuz-2 will launch three Gonets-M satellites and 19 small spacecraft into orbit.

This year it is already the fourth launch of the Soyuz from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The previous one was in May.

Earlier, Roskosmos told about the timing of the launch of the Soyuz-ST launch vehicle. Initially, the rocket with the UAE satellite was supposed to launch from the Kuru cosmodrome in October, but the launch was postponed.