A Soyuz-2.1v rocket carrying a military spacecraft launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. This is reported with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense TASS.

The carrier launched at 10:03 Moscow time.

The purpose of the spacecraft is not disclosed by the Russian military department.

On December 21, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier launched from the cosmodrome with a military satellite.