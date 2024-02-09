A Soyuz-2.1v rocket with a military apparatus launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome
A Soyuz-2.1v rocket carrying a military spacecraft launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. This is reported with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense TASS.
The carrier launched at 10:03 Moscow time.
The purpose of the spacecraft is not disclosed by the Russian military department.
On December 27, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1v rocket with a military satellite from Plesetsk.
On December 21, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier launched from the cosmodrome with a military satellite.
