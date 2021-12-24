At the Baikonur cosmodrome, early in the morning of December 24, the removal of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with OneWeb spacecraft from the assembly and test building began. This was reported on the Roscosmos Telegram channel.

Work began at 05:30 Moscow time.

Soon the specialists will start work according to the schedule of the first launch day.

It is noted that there are 36 OneWeb spacecraft under the fairing. At the same time, in previous launches, the rocket put 34 such devices into orbit.

The day before, the commission at the Baikonur cosmodrome made a decision to remove the carrier rocket and install it at the launch site.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 36 OneWeb spacecraft is scheduled for December 27 at 16:10 Moscow time.

Earlier, on October 14, the head of Roskosmos found the work of the Fregat upper stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket and the launch complex of the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur Region excellent.

On the same day, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 36 OneWeb satellites launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome. This is the last launch from the Vostochny rocket using kerosene as fuel. The next rockets will be fueled with naphthyl. At Plesetsk, Baikonur and Kura, naphthyl is used for refueling only the upper stages of the Soyuz-2.1b, Soyuz-STB and Soyuz-2.1v missiles.