Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the first hydrometeorological satellite Arktika-M was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome today. TASS…

It will take more than two hours to launch the vehicle into the target orbit, according to Roskosmos.

“Arktika-M” was created on the basis of the unified platform “Navigator”, on which a complex of target equipment is installed.

This space system should include two satellites, which will replace each other in the working section of the orbit.

They will provide round-the-clock monitoring of the Earth’s surface and the seas of the Arctic Ocean and will provide an overview image of this Arctic territory every 15-30 minutes. In total, it is planned to launch five such devices.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that India had successfully launched 19 satellites into orbit. Among them is the Brazilian device Amazonia-1 for observing the Earth’s surface.