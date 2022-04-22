By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Chicago soybean futures closed lower on Friday on technical selling and profit taking ahead of the weekend, despite a rise in soybean oil futures to all-time highs after Indonesia blocked competitor’s exports of palm oil, traders said.

Wheat futures ended modestly lower after a bumpy session, with traders weighing the tightening of global grain inventories against weak export demand for the US product. Corn also retreated.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soybeans for July closed down 31.50 cents on the dollar at $16.88 a bushel, retreating after reaching $17.34, the contract’s highest since Feb. 24.

Soybean oil for July closed up 0.87 cents to 80.51 cents a lb after reaching 83.21 cents, an all-time high on a continuous chart of the most active soybean oil contract.

Soybean oil soared after Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer and exporter of palm oil, blocked exports from April 28 to fight rising domestic prices. The easing of restrictions against Covid-19 has led to an increase in demand for food and biofuels.

Red soft winter wheat for July closed down 1.25 cents at $10.7525 a bushel.

Corn for July closed down 6.25 cents at $7.89 a bushel.

