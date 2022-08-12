





By PJ Huffstutter

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Chicago soybean futures rose on Friday as traders questioned a surprisingly large forecast for a record crop and focused on August weather as recent hot, dry days threaten key areas of US cultivation.

Before closing higher, soybean futures fell sharply after the US Department of Agriculture predicted on Friday that US soybean producers would get an even bigger record harvest than previously forecast.

While dry weather has hit soybean fields hard on some farms west of the Mississippi River, yields in states like Illinois, Indiana and Ohio would offset any weather problems, the USDA said.

However, Friday’s forecast is based on US crop conditions on Aug. 1, “and there has been a lot of heat and dryness in the last 12 days,” said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group.

Investors turned to the USDA’s forecast for US corn production, which came in lower than expected, especially in the South, due to adverse weather during critical periods of development.

“The corn report was a little bullish,” which helped support corn and soybean futures on the day, said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based US Commodities. “Trade is just not comfortable with these (soybean) yield numbers.”

Chicago’s most active soybean contract closed up 5.75 cents at $14.5425 after falling to 14.1525 earlier in the session.

Corn ended up 14.50 cents at $6.4225 a bushel, the highest since July 11. And CBOT wheat ended down 4.75 cents at $8.06 a bushel.

