BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine farmers nearly doubled soybean sales on Tuesday from the previous day, Buenos Aires’ main grain exchange said, after a preferential exchange rate came into effect for soybean exports. .

Soybeans producers sold 567,815 tonnes of 2021/22 soybeans, beating a two-month high of 298,911 tonnes sold on Monday.

The new policy, which allows farmers to close sales at an exchange rate of 230 pesos to the dollar, nearly 40% above the official rate, boosted deals, versus 78,303 tonnes sold on Friday, the exchange said.

(By Maximilian Heath)