Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 12:34

Rio, 9 – Brazil is expected to harvest 149.8 million tons of soybeans in 2024, which should represent almost half of the total cereals, legumes and oilseeds produced in the country. If confirmed, the production will be the second largest ever obtained, second only to the record expected in 2023. The data comes from the first Agricultural Production Prognosis for next year, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The first estimate indicates that national soybean production should fall 1.3% compared to this year, although the expected harvest for Rio Grande do Sul points to growth of 65.0%, to 20.9 million tons.

Corn

The estimate for corn production is 124.3 million tons in 2024, a reduction of 5.6% compared to the crop harvested in 2023.

Second crop corn production is expected to fall 8.2% compared to 2023, due to a 7.5% decline in productivity.

“In 2023, the climate benefited production during the second harvest, with good volumes of rain and an extension of the wet period in the main producing Units of the Federation. For 2024, the climate and rainfall volumes may fall short of the crops’ needs, which could influence their yield, as planting only begins at the beginning of next year. Furthermore, there is a decline in corn prices on the market, which has reduced producers’ profit margins”, explained the IBGE.