Water productivity in grain crops can be 11% higher in no-tillage system. The finding is the result of experiments conducted in São Paulo, by scientists from the Esalq from USP (School of Agriculture Luiz de Queiroz of the University of São Paulo), Embrapa Solos (RJ) and Embrapa Meio Ambiente (SP), in partnership with the University of Florida.

The researchers evaluated the evapotranspiration and water productivity of soybean in a tropical environment, using data from an agrometeorological station. The study also showed, in the simulation, that irrigation with more than 60% of the available water in the soil did not result in an increase in grain yield. In other words, the increase in the supply of water for the crop did not make it produce more.

Embrapa researcher Alexandre Ortega stated that the water savings recorded in the case of no-till farming are greater because the system keeps plant material covering the soil, which prevents losses through evaporation, and moisture for the crop. The use of less water ends up favoring, still, the reduction of energy costs of the irrigation system.

Water productivity, also known as US (Water Use Efficiency), is the ratio between the final crop yield (grains, fruits and leaves) and seasonal evapotranspiration, from sowing to harvest. Evapotranspiration refers to the joint “loss” of water – or rather, the transfer of water to the atmosphere – caused by evaporation from the soil and transpiration from plants.

The research results were obtained in the field, from 2 experiments with soybeans carried out at the Esalq experimental site, in Piracicaba (SP). The 1st, in conventional planting, and the 2nd, in no-tillage with plant residue left on the surface. Both used the same cultivar BRS 399-RR, which has an indeterminate growth habit and is classified as maturity group 6.

The 2 experiments also had the same plant population and were irrigated. Irrigation management consisted of meeting the total water requirement of the crop. The frequency and amount of water were based on a water balance supported by the reference evapotranspiration, calculated with meteorological variables measured at the experiment site.

The researchers applied, in the experiments, the model CROPGRO-Soybean, capable of accurately simulating the evapotranspiration of the soybean crop. The model provided good predictions of daily and cumulative evapotranspiration when compared to field measured data. O CROPGRO-Soybean is widely used and integrates the DSSAT (Decision Support System for Agrotechnology Transfer) platform.

“Crop yield prediction, evapotranspiration and water productivity are essential aspects for water resource management and sustainable agricultural intensification. It is a process aimed at estimating water productivity and, therefore, important for the efficient management of water in cropping systems. Accurate estimates of crop evapotranspiration help improve water use efficiency.” said Esalq researcher Evandro Moura da Silva.

According to Embrapa researcher Evaldo Lima, because of the significant position of soybeans in the production of food and feed, it is important to carry out research that simulates, for example, growth, yield and water productivity for the crop.

“In this sense, this study is relevant and serves to simulate in a tropical environment the water parameters in the soil-plant-atmosphere system in a satisfactory way for the soybean crop”he said.

USED ​​PLATFORM AND MODEL

The Agrotechnology Transfer Decision Support System is a platform that helps in modeling the growth, development and productivity of a crop in a uniform area, based on provided or simulated information about nitrogen, carbon, water and soil. This information is associated with the meteorological elements recorded in a given period, which serve as input data for the model. They are also combined with crop models, with the aim of developing studies in the management area.

The platform uses an asymptotic function, i.e. it describes the behavior of daily leaf area index thresholds with a crop energy extinction coefficient, and the partitions reference evapotranspiration, separately, for soil water evaporation and transpiration. of culture. In other words, the tools are able to partition the evaporation of water from the soil –which the plant does not use– from the transpiration of the crop, water that actually enters the plant.

The platform’s tools can determine the daily leaf area index – the relationship between the area of ​​green leaves and how much land the plant takes up. The higher the result of this relationship, the more leaf area per square meter is observed, and, consequently, more photosynthesis and dry matter production occur.

Within the DSSAT platform there is a range of models for different cultures: Ceres-Maize (corn), Ceres-Sorghum (sorghum), Ceres-Rice (rice), Ceres-Barley (barley), Ceres-Sunflower (sunflower), CROPGRO-Soybean (Soy).

O CROPGRO-Soybean, a model for the soybean crop, is able to describe the main biophysical processes of the plant, such as photosynthesis; biomass partitioning; breathing; water dynamics; leaf, root and stem growth; phenology and evapotranspiration.

The model simulates soybean growth, aboveground biomass, timing of phenological events –repetitive and related to the plant life cycle – and ultimately predicts final yield in a wide range of environments and for different management scenarios. .

The crop water demand can be obtained as the product of the reference evapotranspiration and the crop coefficient, resulting in the estimated evapotranspiration. Such processes are simulated based on the input data and the physiological parameters of the culture.

With information from Embrapa Agency