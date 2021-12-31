São Paulo, 31 – Soybean planting for the 2021/22 crop in Argentina reached 81.4% of the total estimated area, of 16.5 million hectares, according to the Buenos Aires Cereals Exchange, in a weekly report. The predicted surface is the smallest in 15 years. The sowing of the oilseed advanced 8.2 percentage points in the week. In the annual comparison, there is a delay of 6.1 percentage points.

According to the exchange, there are 1.3 million hectares to be sown. The organization pointed out that the high temperatures, added to the lack of soil moisture, hinder the progress of planters in various sectors of the agricultural area. “While most of the first planted lots of soybeans are in bloom, the lack of surface moisture in the far north of the agricultural area delays the completion of the field work”, he pondered.

The share of the soybean crop in good or excellent condition decreased from 71% to 56% for the week. A year ago, this share was 36%. The exchange said that 36% of the crop was in normal condition, compared to 26% in the previous week and another 8% were in regular/bad condition against 3% in the previous week.

As for corn, sowing reached 70.7% of the total planned area, of 7.3 million hectares. In the week, the advance was 10.5 percentage points, totaling 5.1 million hectares sown. Compared to the corresponding time last year, the works are 4.1 percentage points behind.

The exchange pointed out that the work in the north of the country’s agricultural area slowed down amid low humidity and found that most of the lots are in the period of definition of yield. “So far, signs of water stress, such as wrinkling and premature yellowing of the base leaves, have been found in lots with tighter water reserves”, the exchange commented.

The exchange reported that 58% of the corn crop was in good or excellent condition, compared to 76% the week before and 17% a year ago. The portion in normal condition increased from 23% to 34% and that in regular/bad condition increased from 1% to 8% in the period.

The wheat harvest was 89.7% complete, an advance of 11.4 percentage points in the week. In the annual comparison, there is a delay of 2.2 percentage points. “The lack of machinery causes delays in harvesting in southern sectors of the agricultural area”, pointed out the exchange. The national average yield in areas already harvested is 3,390 kilos per hectare, against 3,280 kilos in the previous week, driven by better productivity observed in the south of the agricultural area. The production estimate was maintained at 21.5 million tons.

The share of the wheat crop in good or excellent condition was at 78% for the week, up from 81% the week before and 35% a year ago. The portion in normal condition increased from 19% to 22%.

