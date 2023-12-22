Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 7:59

São Paulo, 22 – Soybean planting for the 2023/24 harvest in Argentina reached 69% of the projected area of ​​17.3 million hectares, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reported on Thursday, in a weekly report. Compared to the same period last season, work is 8.4 percentage points ahead of schedule.

According to the exchange, 97% of the harvest was in good or excellent condition, compared to 30% the previous week. The portion in regular or poor condition fell from 4% to 3%.

As for corn, planting advanced 4.2 percentage points in the week, to 58.6% of the total planned area, of 7.1 million hectares.

The wheat harvest in the country was 65.2% complete last week, an increase of 10 percentage points compared to the previous week. So far, the national average yield is 24.4 kilos per hectare.