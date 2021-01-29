The introduction of soybeans, the country’s main crop, ended this week with the sowing of the last squares. The oilseed occupies a area of ​​17.2 million hectares but the situation of the plots in the core area where yield losses are projected due to water stress is of concern.

“The high temperatures, together with a limiting water supply, compromise the growth of the squares in the center of the agricultural area, generating losses of yield potential in advanced batches that go through critical stages of pod formation (R3) or start filling ( R5) ”, highlights the latest survey of the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange.

In this scenario, the soybean production projection for the 2020/21 campaign it is reduced by 500,000 tons and drops to 46 million tons.

High temperatures delayed the incorporation of the last frames in the NEA. However, the few pending lots are expected to be sown in the next few days. The most advanced tables are beginning to bloom (R1) and are waiting for new rainfall to improve the water supply.

In the east center of Entre Ríos and in the north center of Córdoba, producers report flower abortions product of thermal stress and anticipate losses in yields. The most advanced pictures are differentiating pods (R3). The evolution of the crop in this region depends on rainfall in the short term to stop the deterioration.

The pictures of second-rate soy they report a scarce development as a consequence of the limited humidity and register attacks of bolillera caterpillar, thrips and spider mites, while the most advanced batches begin their flowering (R1).

Finally, in the south of the agricultural area, first-class soybeans are in full bloom (R2) and are waiting for new rainfall to replace the humidity on the first centimeters of the profile.