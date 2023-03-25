SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Soybean producers in Mato Grosso harvested 97.48% of the cultivated area in 2022/23, a weekly advance of 0.97 points, slightly behind the 99.67% of a year earlier, but in line with the historical average for the period, informed the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea) this Friday.

Corn second crop planting reached 99.06%, an increase of 1.12 in one week, versus 99.92% in the same period of the previous season.

The mid-north, northeast, northwest and north of Mato Grosso ended corn sowing this week, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)