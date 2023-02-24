SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Farmers in Mato Grosso harvested 76.27% of the soybean area in the 2022/23 harvest, a weekly advance of 16.24 percentage points, and the index continues ahead of the historical average of 70.61%, showed data from the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea) this Friday.

Already the corn second crop, which is sown immediately after the soybean harvest in the State, has 72.66% of crops planted, with work delayed compared to 82.74% of a year before and 78.73% of the historical average.

