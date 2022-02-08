SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The 2021/22 soybean harvest reached 15% of areas in Paraná, an increase of four percentage points in the weekly comparison, while the planting of second crop corn reached 19%, said on Tuesday the Department of Rural Economy (Deral).

In the same period of the previous year, the soybean harvest was just beginning, in 1% of the crops, after weather problems that delayed the work.

Deral analyst Edmar Gervásio said that the harvest pace has been within the normal range, without haste, since the harvest is almost 40% smaller than the potential after weather problems.

“It’s a small crop and the producer ends up harvesting in a more staggered way”, he said.

As for the second harvest, work is progressing in favorable weather conditions. Producers have increased nine percentage points with the planting of cereal in the week and sowing is ahead of the 3% recorded a year earlier.

“We had rains in a good part of the state and this left the soil in conditions for planting”, added the specialist.

In the assessment of the agency linked to the state government, soybean conditions did not change during the week, with 36% of the areas evaluated as good and 31% as bad. A year earlier, however, 76% of crops were considered good and only 5% were bad.

For off-season corn, the quality assessment remained stable in the weekly comparison, with 85% of the areas in good condition and 15% in average. In the same period of the previous harvest, these percentages were at 95% and 5%, respectively.

In relation to first-crop corn, the harvest reached 19%, compared to 14% last week and 10% in the same period of the previous cycle.

Affected by the drought like soy, the summer cereal was evaluated with 40% of the areas good and 24% bad, reported Deral.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

