SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s 2021/22 soybean harvest reached 11.3% of the total area expected until this Friday, up from 5% the previous week, consultancy Safras & Mercado said in a note.

The works are advanced in relation to last year, which had a rate of 1.4% at this time, and also in relation to the historical average for the period, which is 5.5%.

In the previous crop, producers faced delays in harvesting due to late planting due to weather problems.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

The post Soybean harvest reaches 11.3% of areas in Brazil, says Safras & Mercado appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

