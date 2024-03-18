Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 11:46

São Paulo, 18 – The harvest of the 2023/24 soybean harvest reached 63% of the cultivated area in Brazil, until last Thursday, 14, compared to 55% a week earlier and 62% in the same period last year (crop 2022/23), according to a survey by AgRural.

At this moment, according to AgRural, those who drive the pace of work are the later crops, mainly those in Matopiba (acronym for Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia) and Rio Grande do Sul.

According to AgRural, these States, “in addition to having a later calendar, planted the 2023/24 soybeans late due to climate difficulties at the end of 2023”.

The expectation, however, “is of good productivity in both cases, as these later areas have been favored by a good rainfall regime”, he said.

Corn

The planting of the 2024 corn harvest reached 97% of the estimated area for the Center-South of Brazil, last Thursday, compared to 93% a week earlier and 91% in the same period last year (2023 harvest), according to data from AgRural.

“With work already completed or close to completion in the main producing regions, the focus is now on the hotter and drier weather in March, which is already causing concern for producers, especially in Paraná and the south of Mato Grosso do Sul”, he highlighted.

The 2023/24 summer corn in the Center-South, in turn, was 68% harvested on the same date, compared to 57% a week earlier and 51% in the same period last year.