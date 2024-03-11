Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/11/2024 – 12:28

São Paulo, 11 – The harvest of the Brazilian soybean harvest 2023/24 reached 55% of the cultivated area in the country, as of last Thursday, the 7th, compared to 48% in the previous week and 53% a year ago, according to with a survey by AgRural. “The decrease in the advantage compared to previous years is due to the fact that the harvest is now concentrated in areas that were planted late”, informs the company in a statement.

Constant rains have also put a brake on work, especially in Matopiba (a region that spans four states: Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and western Bahia). Even so, quality problems caused by high humidity are only occasional.

In Rio Grande do Sul, another state that has a later calendar and planted late, the harvest is still very early, but the crops are in good shape and good productivity is expected.

Corn

The estimated area for the 2024 corn harvest was 93% sown by Thursday in the Center-South of Brazil, compared to 86% a week earlier and 82% in the same period last year, according to data from AgRural.

The final stretch of planting takes place under predominantly favorable weather conditions and the crops develop well.

Summer 2023/24 corn, in turn, was 57% harvested in the region by the same date, compared to 49% in the previous week and 46% in the same period last year.