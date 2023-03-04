SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The 2022/23 soy harvest in Brazil reached 43% of the planted area this week, consultancy AgRural said on Saturday, an increase of 10 percentage points over the previous week but with rains still affecting the work of field.

AgRural said in a statement that frequent rains in the states of Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul have hampered further advances in work, keeping the pace of the harvest delayed.

“In São Paulo and Minas Gerais, despite the lull in the rains this week, the accumulation of moisture contributes to the lengthening of the crop cycle, which results in a delay in relation to the same period last year”, added the consultancy.

AgRural also highlighted that the planting of the second corn crop in Brazil, which represents about 75% of the total cereal production in the country and is cultivated in the same areas as soybeans, had “good progress” this week.

According to the consultancy, 70% of the area estimated for the “safrinha” corn has already been planted in the central-south region, advancing in relation to the 55% seen in the previous week although still behind the 80% in the same period last year.

“Mato Grosso do Sul continues with delayed planting”, he detailed.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)