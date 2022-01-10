SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil exported 150,800 tonnes of soybeans a day in the first week of January, up from the daily average of 2,470 tonnes seen in the first month of last year, data from the Secretary of Commerce showed. Exterior (Secex) this Monday.

The move comes with higher stocks in 2021, as the new crop harvest is just beginning in Brazil. In January of last year, the supply of the old crop was limited.

In addition, federal government data indicate that the pace of beef shipments has resumed growth, after a period of declines during a Chinese embargo for two atypical cases of “mad cow” disease in Brazil.

According to Secex, the daily average of beef exports reached 7,100 tonnes, compared to 5,370 tonnes shipped abroad per day in January 2021.

