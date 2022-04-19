São Paulo, 19 – The cost of soy production in Mato Grosso has risen again, and the exchange rate with fertilizers has worsened, said the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea), in a weekly report. The cost of the 2022/23 soybean crop was estimated at R$ 4,761.44 per hectare in Mato Grosso, an increase of 1.21% compared to the month of February. “Fertilizer prices continue to drive spending this season, due to uncertainties in supply, the energy crisis in China and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.” Total production cost increased 1.16% on the same basis of comparison, to R$ 7,371.09/ha.

The prices of Super Simple (SSP) and MAP fertilizers increased by 7.57% and 15.14% in relation to February, estimated in the monthly average at R$ 3,784.38/t and R$ 7,161.75/t, respectively. Given the context of high fertilizer prices and the decline in future soybean prices in Mato Grosso, the SSP exchange ratio worsened by 13.78% and that of the MAP, 21.78%. For the producer to get a ton of SSP and MAP, it is necessary to deliver 25.07 and 47.44 bags of soybeans, respectively.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat