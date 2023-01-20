Mexico. The fans of the musical group RBD are surely happy with the news that their comeback on stage is official and they announce dates and countries that the group will visit on their Soy Rebelde World Tour.

Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher and Christian Chávez share on their social networks that they will reappear together at the RBD 2023 concert, on the so-called Soy Rebelde World Tour.

The famous musical group RBD has planned an important announcement for Mexico and the rest of the world, as it promises to visit many places with its concerts and brighten the hearts of its fans.

RBD launched several musical productions, toured several countries and almost 15 years ago it disintegrated, but now is back to revive his musical successes and make new ones known.

In various news portals it is reported that RBD fans who register will be the first to know precise information about the countries of the tour, concerts, dates and more details of the reunion.

I am a rebel world tour is the tour that RBD fans have been waiting for, it will surely be a resounding success and they will surely be heard again everywhere musical successes like Save me, Unreachable, Just stay silent or Celestial.

Alfonso Herrera will not be part of the aforementioned tour due to his work commitments, so he made himself known days ago in various media, in addition he said that he would not feel comfortable in the reappearance because that artistic stage ended for him some time ago.