Mexico. The Mexican group RBD officially opens new dates for their concerts In the Mexican Republic, among them a new concert is contemplated in the Foro Sol of the CDMX and in the social networks of the same they are made known.
RBD fans are surely looking forward to their musical reunion and dates, places, times and cost of tickets circulate on social networks to witness the musical reappearance of the group that years ago was a true musical phenomenon.
OCESA informs through social networks that in addition to the December concert, there will be another on November 30 and a success is expected with this project, since it is the most successful groups of the first decade of the 2000s.
Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann prepare the details for the concerts that will surely also make history in the music of Mexico and in their artistic careers.
The general sale for the RBD concerts will be this coming Friday, January 27, until the tickets sought by millions of fans run out.
Regarding prices, these are those that are advertised on social networks:
Platinum A | $5,940
Platinum B | $4,740
Platinum C | $3,720
Platinum D | $3,180
Platinum E | $2,388
Green A | $2,100
Orange A | $1,188
Green B | $1,740
Orange B | $1,068
Green C | $900
Orange C | $660
General B | $1,188
*All prices in Mexican pesos
RBD Mexico 2023 concerts: Dates and venues
November 24 | Monterrey | Mobil Super Stadium
November 26 | Guadalajara | March 3 Stadium
November 30 | Mexico City | sun forum
December 1 | Mexico City | sun forum
