Mexico. The Mexican group RBD officially opens new dates for their concerts In the Mexican Republic, among them a new concert is contemplated in the Foro Sol of the CDMX and in the social networks of the same they are made known.

RBD fans are surely looking forward to their musical reunion and dates, places, times and cost of tickets circulate on social networks to witness the musical reappearance of the group that years ago was a true musical phenomenon.

OCESA informs through social networks that in addition to the December concert, there will be another on November 30 and a success is expected with this project, since it is the most successful groups of the first decade of the 2000s.

Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann prepare the details for the concerts that will surely also make history in the music of Mexico and in their artistic careers.

Rebel group. Photo by EFE

The general sale for the RBD concerts will be this coming Friday, January 27, until the tickets sought by millions of fans run out.

Regarding prices, these are those that are advertised on social networks:

Platinum A | $5,940

Platinum B | $4,740

Platinum C | $3,720

Platinum D | $3,180

Platinum E | $2,388

Green A | $2,100

Orange A | $1,188

Green B | $1,740

Orange B | $1,068

Green C | $900

Orange C | $660

General B | $1,188

*All prices in Mexican pesos

RBD Mexico 2023 concerts: Dates and venues

November 24 | Monterrey | Mobil Super Stadium

November 26 | Guadalajara | March 3 Stadium

November 30 | Mexico City | sun forum

December 1 | Mexico City | sun forum

