In a recent study, a team of scientists discovered that a protein in soybeans blocks the production of a liver enzyme involved in triglyceride and low-density lipoprotein metabolism.

The results of Research were published in the scientific journal Antioxidants.

Soy protein: this is how it affects LDL cholesterol

Consuming soy flour rich in the B-conglycinin protein has the potential to reduce levels of LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of metabolic diseases such as atherosclerosis and fatty liver disease, said Elvira de Mejia, a professor of food science and human nutrition from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the study’s correspondent author.

The study was co-written by Neal A. Bringe, a food scientist at the Benson Hill Company; and Miguel Rebollo Hernanz, who was a visiting scholar at the University of I at the time of the research. Rebollo Hernanz is the first author of the paper.

Scientists have long known about the cholesterol-lowering properties and lipid-regulating effects of soybeans, and the current project investigated two soy proteins thought to be responsible for these findings, glycinin and B-conglycinin, and found found the latter particularly significant.

“As we hypothesized, the effects of soybeans on cholesterol metabolism are not only associated with their protein concentrations and composition, but also with the peptides incorporated in them that are released during gastrointestinal digestion,” de Mejia said.

The team defatted and ground into flour 19 varieties of soybeans, each of which contained different proportions of the two proteins. The percentage of glycinin in these varieties ranged from 22% to 60%, while the B-conglycinin ratio ranged from 22% to 52%.

Using a simulation of the human digestive process validated by other studies, the team sequentially mixed defatted soybean meals with various fluids and enzymes to mimic the oral, gastric, intestinal and colonic stages of digestion, de Mejia said.

They identified 13 bioactive peptides produced during digestion, most of which came from glycinin and B-conglycinin, according to the study. In testing the digested materials' ability to inhibit the activity of HMGCR, a protein that controls the rate of cholesterol synthesis, the researchers found that their inhibitory properties were 2 to 7 times less potent than simvastatin, a popular drug. used to treat high blood pressure Blood LDL cholesterol and fat levels used as a control in the study.

After ranking soybean varieties based on their glycinin and B-conglycinin composition and their HMGCR inhibitory properties, the team selected five varieties for further analysis.

“We started with cells that were already exposed to fatty acids to mimic fatty liver disease and tried to understand the role of digested soy protein,” de Mejia said.

“We measured several parameters associated with cholesterol and lipid metabolism and various other markers – proteins and enzymes – that influence lipid metabolism positively or negatively.”

These markers included HMGCR and angiopoietin-like 3, a protein secreted primarily by the liver that is a critical modulator of lipid metabolism, de Mejia said.

ANGPTL3 inhibits enzymes involved in the metabolism of triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, which is sometimes referred to as the “good cholesterol” in contrast to LDL’s reputation as the “bad cholesterol.” Both HMGCR and ANGPTL3 are overexpressed in fatty liver disease, according to the study.

ANGPTL3 secretion more than tripled after liver cells were exposed to the fatty acids, de Mejia said. However, the team found that peptides from three of the digested soybean varieties reduced ANGPTL3 secretion by 41%-81% in correlation with their ratios of glycinin and B-conglycinin.

Although fatty acids reduced the uptake of LDL cholesterol by liver cells by more than a third, soy digests reversed this by inhibiting the expression of a protein. The digests increased LDL uptake by cells by 25%-92%, depending on the soybean variety and its proportions of glycinin and B-conglycinin.

“One of the major risk factors for atherosclerosis is oxidized LDL cholesterol; therefore, we studied the preventive effects of soybean digestate at eight different concentrations,” said de Mejia. “Each of them reduced the rate of LDL oxidation in a dose-dependent manner, inhibiting the formation of disease-associated early and late oxidation products.”

Higher concentrations of B-conglycinin in the digests correlated with greater reductions in oxidized LDL, esterified cholesterol, triglycerides, and plasma HMGCR levels, the team found.

"The digested soybean peptides were able to reduce lipid accumulation by 50%-70%, which is very important," de Mejia said. "It was comparable to the statin, which reduced it by 60%. We also clearly saw several markers influenced by key enzymes that regulate hepatic lipogenesis, the development of a fatty liver."

ANGPTL3 is an important marker, as its circulating levels are associated with relatively high liver impairment and inflammation, de Mejia said. “Our role as food scientists is to find bioactive compounds that could regulate it in plasma. It is easy to measure to prevent hyperlipidemia and atherosclerosis”.

The team's current research, led by postdoctoral researcher Erick Damian Castañeda-Reyes and doctoral student Jennifer Kusumah, compares the anti-inflammatory capacity of selected soybean varieties based on their protein composition.