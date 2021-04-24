Ton of soybeans exceeds US $ 566 in the world’s largest grain market in Chicago, topping a week of rises.

A year ago soy was trading at US $ 329 and in November it was at US $ 480, that is, staggered rises of 72% and 41%, respectively, in a spectacular and unexpected raid in mid-2020.

For Argentina, the rise represents a notable downwind and, for the Central Bank, the possibility of obtaining an amount of additional currency that it never imagined.

The greater demand from China and the financial conditions that were generated by the attention to the pandemic with a weaker dollar at the global level determined the rise of raw materials for the benefit of emerging countries.

For Argentina, the improvement in these prices would represent an increase of between US $ 9,000 and US $ 10,000 million in the value of the harvest, while for the Central Bank it has already meant the possibility of increase reserves.

In recent weeks the Net reserves of the Central rose US $ 1,750 million in the heat of purchases for field sales, with the addition that on the occasion it did not go out to sell dollars to control the “cash with settlement (CCL)” and blue.

The payment of wealth taxOn the other hand, the supply of foreign currency in the CCL has increased in recent weeks by taxpayers who chose to settle dollars to get the necessary pesos to pay.

Thus, soy exporters and Miguel Pesce celebrate together an unexpected exchange moment that strengthens the policy of the Government of back the dollar in the attempt to overcome one of the two crucial economic problems: inflation.

While the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Spanish, deploys controls to slow down the hikes (maximum prices with frozen rates and meat export registration in order to increase the supply, all already tested and with poor results), the basis of the official tactic is to delay the dollar.

In recent weeks, and after the diffusion of the 4.8% increase in cost of living in March, with more intensity, the unions raised a notch in the demand for salary recomposition to take the joint unions.

Construction signed for a 35.8% increase, which in official papers exceeds the 29% inflation forecast by Minister Martín Guzmán, a pattern that has already been exceeded.

Should Guzman recognize that inflation will be higher than 29% this year so as not to lose credibility? Paradoxically, the minister faces a situation similar to that of Federico Sturzenegger when he defended tooth and nail a low inflationary goal, even when it was bent by reality, in an attempt to anchor expectations.

Private forecasts place inflation above Four. Five%Although most are betting that, at least until July-August, the government has room to keep the dollar at bay.

But the balance is unstable and not only because of the enormous uncertainty generated by the pandemic, the lack of vaccines and the government’s assistance in the crisis.

In a recent reserved report, the Capital Foundation led by Martín Redrado put together a “Currency risk control dashboard” It contains eight items that affect the evolution of the dollar.

The document highlights only two of these variables in favor of stability: Central purchases of dollars and the lower assistance with pesos to the Treasury, but puts another four in the red.

Among the weaknesses, in addition to the lower devaluation against the official dollar, there are two that are sensitive: the demand for pesos is falling and the interest rate loses significantly against inflation.

Since the rise of soy can continue covering up imbalances for longer, but the context is tentative.

Companies that leave and investment funds that are discharged from Argentine bonds gushing continues to show that confidence about the Argentine economic future is really low, very low.

