Nidera Semillas reported this week that it will make available to its multipliers three varieties of soybeans with Enlist biotechnology Recommended for the main productive region, from the south of the province of Buenos Aires to the north of Córdoba and Santa Fe.

These are maturity group IV materials (short, medium and long) with high yield potential and excellent sanitary profile.. One of the varieties adds to Enlist the Ligate STS technology (tolerant to sulfonylureas), thus encompassing the entire palette of technological options available for the management of weeds in soybean cultivation. In this way, producers who want to test this technology They will be able to count on the three varieties from the next campaign.

Enlist is the new biotech event for soy that brings resistance to glyphosate, Enlist® Colex-D and glufosinate ammonium in a single molecular stack. The Enlist E3 trait represents the most advanced technological development in terms of tolerance to herbicides in soybean cultivation, setting a new standard in weed control and achievable yields.

With the addition of Enlist technology to Nidera’s portfolio, producers will be able to not only control the escape of weeds in soybeans but also delay the emergence of resistant weeds since they are three modes of action that act on different physiological processes of weeds. With these herbicidal tools you can control not only difficult weeds, such as Yuyo colorado and Rama negra, but also annual and perennial hardwoods, and grasses. Although proper weed management begins during fallow and with residual herbicides, the new technology simplifies the control of escapes caused by various situations during cultivation.

Magalí Nico, Nidera Semillas’ soybean and wheat product development leader.

According to the company’s statement, the new varieties launched by Nidera Semillas have germplasm that places them among those with the highest yield performance: 4941 E NS STS, 4631 E NS, to which is added a third short Group IV variety. , in the process of registration. The materials are complementary to each other and will be available to producers next season, becoming a valuable tool in the product mix, especially for those batches with great weed complications.

“With the use of Enlist technology, weed competition is more efficiently controlled by making environmental resources available to the crop, which will result in a closer approach to yield potentials,” he says. Magali Nico, leader of product development in soybeans and wheat of Nidera Semillas.

In his opinion, “the great challenge at the lot level will be the application of Good Agricultural Practices. The herbicide Enlist Colex-D has a 2,4-D formulation that minimizes drift and volatility, allowing producers to carry out a safer handling from the point of view of caring for the environment and people, along with other measures of safety and good practices at the time of application, since it is a product that affects other crops ”.

From the seedbed they reported that they have been investing for several campaigns in the incorporation of both Enlist technology and other technologies that also provide lepidopteran control. The latter has not yet been released to the market.

“With this launch, Nidera continues to be at the forefront of soy varieties and offers the market all available commercial technologies: resistant to Glyphosate, Intacta RR2 Pro, Ligate STS and Enlist E3. The incorporation of this technology is an enormous opportunity to continue growing and offering the producer the best alternative in genetics and soy technology ”, concludes Damián Torino, Manager of Autogamous Nidera Semillas.