Of Elena Meli

A survey analyzed (in the USA) 85 samples of various brands, discovering differences in minerals, such as magnesium and zinc (which are present in cow’s milk).

Vegetarians like it, the first choice milk for vegans, it meets the favor of omnivores: the vegetable drink it is an increasingly consumed food, but it guarantees a adequate supply of minerals?

What do they contain A research by theInstitute for Food Safety and Health US, a consortium which also includes the Food and Drug Administration American: in the label of the nutritional elements it is not mandatory to report the quantity of minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, zinc or seleniumbut since these substances are important for health that they are found in discrete quantities in cow’s milk It is important to know if, by replacing it, you are taking appreciable quantities of these micronutrients. The researchers analyzed 85 samples of various brands of beverages using mass spectrometry, a very thorough examination almond, oat, soy, rice, hemp, coconut and pea for sale in the USA, discovering that there are substantial differences in mineral content: pea products and soy products are the richestwith the first having on average the highest concentrations of phosphorus, zinc and selenium and the second being the richest in magnesium.

These are average indications, because there are differences even between different brands; this largely depends on the production procedures because, as explained by Andrea Ghiselli, former president of the Italian Society of Food Sciences, the minerals there are mainly because are added: vegetable "milks" are retained "natural" by consumers, but I am less of those animals (which after milking are pasteurized and then can be consumed, ed). The soy drink is the closest to cow's milk: contains about 3 percent protein and can be an alternative even in children who do not consume animal milk; however the procedures for producing it are complex and, for example, include steps to "deodorise" the soy (because otherwise it would taste like beans) and often the addition of flavorings and/or sugars to improve its taste. As for minerals, what is always added the soccerwhich however tends to precipitate in bricks and stick to the walls, also by vigorously shaking the package before drinking it; moreover, drinking cow's milk calcium is absorbed by 10 percent more. In conclusion, it is right to call them "vegetable drinks" and not milk: they can be enjoyed at any time of the day, if you like them, but they do not have the same characteristics as milkunderlines Ghiselli.

Soy useful in menopause Soy, even as a drink, helps women in menopause to alleviate their symptoms: a small survey published in the journal Menopause, in which a few dozen women received a low-calorie, plant-based control diet or one enriched with half a cup of boiled soybeans each day. Within three months the frequency and intensity of the hot flashes they suffered reduced, to the point that 60 percent said they no longer suffered; according to the authors soy in the form of beans is the best choice, but also drinks or tofu they can be a good option to enrich the diet of isoflavonesthe substances of which soybeans are rich similar to estrogen and therefore capable of counteracting the symptoms due to the inevitable hormonal decline with menopause. The data must be taken with a grain of salt, since it is a small study: a large meta-analysis of sixteen studies published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, for example, underlined that soy isoflavones give modest effects and it takes many weeks to obtain them, while a correctly prescribed hormone replacement therapy, for those who can benefit from it and taking into account any contraindications, is more effective and quick to act. Also because isoflavones share the strengths and weaknesses of standard hormones and therefore stress the breast and uterus in the same way, albeit less, therefore they could be disrecommended in those at high risk of cancer. Do-it-yourself is therefore inadvisable, so much so that according to a Harvard University document, a certain verdict on the safety and efficacy of soy is difficult, in menopause and beyond, because its effects on the body are many, complex and depend on many factors, including the mode of consumption: the actions of fermented soy, of unprocessed soy, of that introduced in the form of a drink or tofu or of isoflavone supplements are probably different. The level of hormones present in women also affects.

Questions about soy Soy can feminize men, given its content in estrogen-like molecules? Sporadically there have been alarms about it but so far it has always been about extreme cases like that of an American man who had developed gynecomastia, or the increase in breast tissue, because he drank three liters of soy milk every day; other doubts have emerged from studies in animals, but all the investigations that have investigated the topic taking into account normal consumption they have never reported substantial dangers. More data is needed for Western populations, where eating soy and derivatives has been a trend in recent years, but data from the East are also reassuring: a moderate intake can offer some modest health benefits, for example a reduction in cardiovascular risk, and it is positive especially if you replace red meat with soy.