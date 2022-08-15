





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian corn exports reached 323,600 tonnes a day through the second week of August, up from the daily average of 197,100 tonnes recorded in the same month last year, data from the federal government this Monday.

The advance in the harvest of the second crop of the cereal, with the prospect of voluminous production, increased the pace of shipments in the country. In the previous season, crops were affected by drought and frost, which reduced exports.

According to the Secretariat of Foreign Trade (Secex), the largest global producer and exporter of soybeans shipped 307,080 tonnes a day of the oilseed in the first two weeks of the month, against a daily average of 294,700 in August last year. .

On the other hand, Secex indicated a drop in foreign sales of oil, whose daily average dropped from 308.28 thousand to 251.8 thousand tons in the period.

See more details in the following table, in tons:

Volume up to 2nd Month Volume Average Average Variation%

weekAug/20fullAug/2 nightup to 2nd nightmonth **

22 021* weekAug/202 fullAug

2/2021*

soybean 294,735.3

3,070,784.7 6,484,176.2 307,078.5 4.2

corn 4,335,763.0 197,080.1

3,236,287.6 323,628.8 64.2

green coffee 172,424.5 7,837.5 -25.9

58,067.1 5,806.7

cotton 50,776.2 2,308.0 -21

18,222.2 1,822.2

sugar 2,547,315.2 115,787.1

1,505,864.2 150,586.4 30.1

iron ore 34,683,354.1 1,576,516.1 -16.3

13,192,918.9 1,319,291.9

oil 6,782,173.9 308,280.6 -18.3

2,518,345.3 251,834.5

beef 181,623.5 8,255.6

88,806.1 8,880.6 7.6

poultry meat 350,839.3 15,947.2

192,706.6 19,270.7 20.8

* The August 2021 volume is for the full month. The government does not release data for weekly comparison.

** Variation by daily average.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; editing by Letícia Fucuchima)







