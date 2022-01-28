By PJ Huffstutter

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Chicago soybean futures surged on Friday, hitting highs not seen since last summer in the Northern Hemisphere, as the market anticipated drought losses in South America that could reduce global soybean supplies. export.

Wheat rallied after a two-day slump, attracting bargain buys and traders looking to the short term, as investors closely monitor a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine that has stoked fears of disruption to U.S. grain shipments. Black Sea.

And corn futures gained on the grain and wheat rally. Corn topped a seven-month high at midday, and also saw support in strengthening oil markets.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, the most active soybean futures closed the day up 21.75 cents on the dollar, at 14.70 dollars a bushel. Earlier in the session, the cereal hit $14.79 a bushel, the highest since June 15.

Corn closed up 10.75 cents at $6.36 a bushel, while wheat closed up 9.25 cents at $7.8625 a bushel.

Lower forecasts for South American crops raised expectations of rising US exports, allaying concerns about a lull in Chinese demand in recent months.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Gavin Maguire in Singapore and Mark Weinraub in Chicago)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

