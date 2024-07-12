As we go through life we ​​are forced, from time to time, to stop, check us and realize what We are sowing.

It could be that consciously or unconsciously We are sowing hatredsowing discord or sowing justice, concord, harmony.

What do we sow as we go through life?

Asking ourselves this question is vital, especially because we must not forget that we will harvest fairly what we sow.

So perhaps the more valid question would be: What do we want? harvest?

And the answer would be a guide that will tell us what we should sow.

No one wants to harvest hatred, discord, animosity or rejection. We want to harvest the opposite, so it is important to sow just that, the opposite.

Let us sow peace, harmony, justice, that is the way to harvest progress, well-being and well-being.

Let us stop sowing hatred, segmenting our society and distancing ourselves from our goals of ascending towards the country that we all wish to inherit.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. July 12, 2024

