Mexico. – For a few days the Mexican singer bitter flower She has been harshly criticized in networks after declaring herself to be of the “non-binary” genre, because, according to the 36-year-old influencer and artist, she does not feel identified with either of the two genders, that is, neither man nor woman.

However, the singer Flor Amargo, who became recognized for doing covers on social networks, has recently generated controversy on the internet, since she has openly talked with her fans about issues related to the LGBT+ community, such as; her sexual orientation, the “non-binary” gender, inclusive language, stereotypes, transsexuality and feminism.

As a result, many haters have launched against the ideology of Flor Amargo, as recently happened with the Mexican journalist and host, René Franco who via Twitter attacked the singer for not changing her name from “Flor Amargo” to “Fler Amargue”.

“Hey @FlorAmargo, serious question: why haven’t you changed your name to Fler Amargue? In your radical way, bitter is part of the culture you aim to combat. Thank you very much, regards”, wrote the journalist and comedian Rene Franco questioning Flor Amargo why he did not change his name.

Faced with the forceful comment, Flor Amargo remained silent and through Twitter, the singer from Nochixtlán, Oaxaca, answered“Hello Rene Franco, first, trans people, “non-binary” people and people in general, we do not have to explain our pronouns, our names or our identities to anyone, or perhaps, I am asking you, Why do you consider yourself a man?

Also, the content creator Flor Amargo continued to answer the forceful question of the driver Rene Franco and pointed out, “And second, you asked me for a serious answer, there you go, Flor Amargo “Flower”, the Flower is the feminine, the “Bitter” is the masculine, there it includes the non-binary (…) and third, stop sowing hatred and ignorance, because 240,000 people listen to you and for your information, Mexico is the country worldwide with murders due to transphobia.”

So far the video where Flor Amargo answered the blunt question de Rene Franco has accumulated more than 2,000 interactions on Twitter, where users have generated a debate about the response of the Mexican singer and influencer by pointing out that her name is related to the non-binary.

Finally, Bitter Flower, invited the driver to reflect on his “white man privilege”as well as, invited him to “sow love”Well, according to the interpreter, ignorance has mowed him down and currently, the opinion of a “vulnerable” person has more value to tell his reality and fight for ignorance than that of many “privileged” people.