03/16/2025



Updated at 6:12 p.m.























I ago and Sow will not be before Betis. The Swiss was one of the warning and little endured before Athletic Club without seeing the yellow card. Specifically, Pulido Santana admonished Djibril Sow for agrony to Unai Gómez at 18 minutes of the match played this Sunday at Sánchez-Pizjuán. The midfielder of Sevilla FC, therefore, reaches the cycle of five yellow and will be lost by sanction the derby against Betis of the 30th for accumulation of cards.

For the same reason, the Gallic Media will not be in the party of eternal rivalry Lucien I trimmed, who also started against Athletic. In his case, he was admonished in the Minute 84 for a lack of jauregizar; The French will also miss the derby by accumulation of cards.

They continue with 4 yellow their companions Gudelj and Lokonga. Both departed from the bench in this Sunday’s clash against Athletic, although Lokonga played the second half replacing Saul at the break ..