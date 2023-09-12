According to Putin, the interests of other nations must not be harmed in foreign policy.

Russian president Vladimir Putin according to which sending Soviet tanks to Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake.

“It is not right to do anything in foreign policy that harms the interests of other nations,” Putin said at an ongoing economic forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Tuesday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Russia attacked Ukraine, which was part of the Soviet Union at the time, in February 2022. According to US estimates, the war in Ukraine has killed or injured by almost half a million people.

Soviet Union tanks traveled to Hungary to suppress a popular uprising in 1956. At least 2,600 Hungarians and 600 Soviets died in the fighting.

In 1968, Warsaw Pact troops were sent to occupy Czechoslovakia and end the eight-month period known as the Prague Spring, during which the country’s ruling Communist Party wanted to distance itself from Stalinism.

Nearly 140 Czechs and Slovaks died in the suppression of the Prague Spring.

Putin’s according to which the United States is making the same mistakes as the Soviet Union in its time. He said that the United States has “no friends at all, only interests.”