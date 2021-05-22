Soviet Union Finns became enthusiastic about Russianness in the late 1980s, so that women’s magazines also glowed with perestroika and trendy Moscow

At the end of the 1980s, Finnish magazines wrote about the eastern neighbor in a way that seems incomprehensible in the current situation. Mikhail Gorbachev was flocked to by Western celebrities and the world was “in-metropolis” from Moscow.

For subscribers

The Finnish media, including women’s magazines, reported diligently on the Soviet Union during the perestroika in 1987.

Jenni Jeskanen HS

17:03

Right as if Finland’s eastern neighbor more than 30 years ago had been a completely different country than today. It feels like reading Anna and Society issues from 1987.

That was in fact the case. The Soviet Union was enthusiastically reported in Finland almost every week, even in a women’s magazine.