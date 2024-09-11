Olympic Champion Enqvist Says She Took Doping to Retire from Sport

Swedish athlete of Russian origin Ludmila Enqvist admitted to using doping in order to retire from sports. An excerpt from the athlete’s memoirs is quoted RIA Novosti.

Enquist said she hated bobsleigh, which she switched to from track and field, but she couldn’t tell her coaches she wanted to quit. “I wanted to be caught, to end this madness and get rid of the fear. No one could stop me, not even myself,” said the 60-year-old former athlete.

Enqvist was born in the USSR and had the surname Narozhilenko. She is the 1994 Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles as part of the Swedish team.

In 2000, Enqvist took up bobsleigh and, competing for Team Sweden, took fifth place at the World Championships. She was later caught using a banned substance and ended her professional career.