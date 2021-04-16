A joint expedition of the Northern Fleet and the Russian Geographical Society discovered the object at the bottom of the Barents Sea. It turned out to be a Soviet ship during the Great Patriotic War. This was announced on Friday, March 16, at the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The multifunctional logistic support vessel” Elbrus “carried out an instrumental assessment of the bottom relief, according to the results of which it was confirmed that a submarine of type K (cruising submarine XIV series) or” Katyusha “was located within the German minefield Bantos-A, the message says.

The submarine was found while searching for two submarines that sank during the Great Patriotic War. It was not possible to establish their location.

It is noted that the Katyusha submarine was found thanks to fishermen who complained about the object at the bottom, because of which their nets were constantly breaking.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the submarine’s hull was destroyed in three parts. The alleged reason for the death of the submarine is “an explosion on a German mine with the subsequent detonation of its own ammunition.”

Researchers will continue their research, and in the future they plan to establish the tactical number of the deceased ship.

On April 11, hydrographers of the Northern Fleet in the Kola Bay of the Barents Sea discovered the remains of an aircraft from the period of the Great Patriotic War. The find was made during the third stage of the “Remember the War” expedition, which is being conducted jointly with the Russian Geographical Society. Parts of the plane were found at a depth of 25 m near the coast.

Information about the death of an aircraft in this area, presumably a bomber delivered to the USSR under the Lend-Lease program, was received from local divers, and for several days specialists of the Northern Fleet’s hydrographic service studied the bottom topography in the water area near Cape Mishukov of the Kola Bay.