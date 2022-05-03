Here is the word: neo-colonialism. Russia extracted it from the propaganda arsenal of the Sixties, the good times of Brezhnev and the Cold War: those who did not live before 1989, basically, do not know the sweetness of the revolution. The Soviets in the Third World, especially in Africa, were then protagonists, they had carved out the part of the good guys: Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Guinea, Mali, the glorious wars of liberation of the Palaeolithic Portuguese colonies, the struggle against Apartheid, the Capital and the Kalashnikov, plus the Kalashnikov if you look closely. But without that, who was taking Africans off the list of the damned of the earth? Moscow, while making the horrible bark of the cannon heard, shrewdly hurls the accusation against the West to find allies: poor people of the world, beware of Americans and associates, they are always the ones who have exploited you and continue to do so, so the democracy is a divinity to which they pay homage but only when it suits them, when it pays to their business, who give you hypocritical lessons, re-read history …

It is not certain that the instrumental big word does not do less damage than missiles and cannon fire with which Ukraine is crushed. The audience that listens to it is large, and means a familiar sound, the sound of something that alas they know full and solid. South of the Rio Grande and in the African “brousse”, from the Middle East to the rice fields, the West is extremely unpleasant, evokes infamous memories. Above all the United States with its narrow lies which it has nurtured revolting regimes in the shelter of the “free world”. And who monopolize human rights as they continue to exploit mines and purr corrupt raisses. Seen from there, the burning Western indignation for the violence inflicted on Ukraine really appears to be a bit too variable in geometry.

Moscow is for many of these countries, especially Africans, a third diplomatic path between the West, which is increasingly detested because it is scandalously rich and prevaricating, and China, whose economic network it surrounds them is beginning to be judged unbearable. The old world is collapsing, it is hoped on this side that it is always a terrible daughter of misery. In fact, we Westerners have been leaving for some time with our prejudices, our wars for security, the notes of the Excelsior Market Ball. And so much the worse for Ukraine, they judge Africans, Arabs and South Americans, if it is also having the sad experiences of a war … colonial. After all, Ukrainians are Europeans and Westerners, people whose love of freedom is matched only by contempt for the freedom of others: let them learn what it means to be subjected to the law of force. They had to learn from us how much it costs to survive.

Let’s turn the points of view upside down for once. Seen from this side, the Third World seems destined to provide underground riches and services. End. Doesn’t Russia, which also has a rich colonial history, from the Caucasus to the Crimea to Finland, resemble him in backwardness? It is not a Great Proletariate con tanks and missiles? Putinian propaganda describes it as destined by the subtle Western conspiracy to remain confined to the eternal poor, without living space. Because globalization in the Third World does not have the nineteenth-century word progress as its slogan but the word selection, the term of social Darwinism.

We draw the map of the countries that have not adhered to the sanctions. Apart from the two historical leaders of Third Worldism, India and China, in Latin America there are three left-wing governments such as Cuba, Nicaragua and Bolivia. But many others, from Mexico to Argentina, have offered facade support to the peremptory American requests to take sides for Ukraine. Amazing? Inexplicable? Many of the leaders in these countries have painful biographies. From 1945 to 1989 Washington supported coup, fascist and torturers regimes in the Latin American backyard whose prisons they can personally give clear testimony, adorning it with terrible apologues and little tales.

Even more numerous, almost total, is Africa which has disobeyed the UN condemnation of Russian aggression. The continent we thought we knew so well has become an indecipherable “hic sunt leones”. We count: South Africa Angola Algeria Congo Burundi Equatorial Guinea Madagascar Mali Namibia Uganda the two Sudans united for once, Senegal Central Africa, Ethiopia Tanzania Zimbabwe. For South Africa, the ancient ties between the ANC leaders and the USSR at the time of the struggle against Apartheid work. We were more lukewarm. Ethiopia, another giant on the continent, uses Moscow’s support to crush the Tigray revolt. More surprising is the no of a French-speaking “dependance” like Senegal: which also hosts the anti-terrorism maneuvers of American troops and to which Washington had just promised a billion dollars in aid.

But for many African countries the UN is an institution where the will is too cheap. They have been asking in vain for years for a seat on the Security Council to count for something. An institution which Westerners have authorized military intervention in Libya without consulting them and which has caused the jihadist fire now extended from the Sahel to the continent. Non-alignment again becomes a timely temptation.

Russia, for some years, had simply resumed the ties of the Cold War era by converting ideological affinities into business and an offer of security against the Western monopoly. From the “Lumumba” university where thousands of young Africans studied in the good old days of royal socialism, to Wagner’s war mastiffs, the step is not that long. Indeed, a shrewd division of the continent between Moscow and Beijing does not appear to be science fiction: the first is the procurement of arms and security, the second is infrastructure.

From an economic point of view, Russian Africa is still tiny: twenty billion dollars against China’s 200 billion. But the Russian mining giants are protagonists in some countries, Guinea for bauxite, Zimbabwe for platinum, uraniumNamibia, gold in Central Africa and the Sahel. With the Wagner also the geologists in search of concessions arrive together with the mercenaries.

Banned in the West, Russian information in Africa climbs the rankings, makes an opinion. Two Kremlin-funded media, RT and Sputnik, followed in many African countries. The Russians fight the jihadists and seduce. Alexandre Ivanov, a Wagner man, after the anti-French coup in Burkina Faso sang the praise of the Third World hero Thomas Sankara calling him the African Che Guevara. Evgeni Prigoijne, Putinian businessman exported to Africa, spoke of a second decolonization “against a West that tries to impose foreign values ​​on Africans by making fun of them”.