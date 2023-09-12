Elon Musk’s father’s business went bankrupt due to Soviet artificial emeralds

In the 1980s, the scientific achievements of the Soviet Union drove the family of billionaire Elon Musk into bankruptcy. This is reported in Walter Isaacson’s book “Elon Musk”.

In the 1980s, Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk, who lived in South Africa at the time, owned an emerald business. He imported gemstones from three Zambian mines and, after cutting them in Johannesburg, personally transported them abroad for sale. According to him, all this was not entirely legal.

An established business went bankrupt after Soviet scientists developed technology for the production of artificial emeralds. “He lost all his emerald earnings,” Isaacson writes. By that time, Errol Musk had managed to earn about 210 thousand dollars (20 million rubles) from precious stones.

On Tuesday, September 12, the biographical book “Elon Musk” was published, telling about the life of the founder of SpaceX and Tesla. It is alleged that its author Walter Isaacson, who previously wrote a biography of Steve Jobs, received unprecedented access to Elon Musk. The book reveals previously unknown facts, including the use of the Starlink satellite network in combat operations in Ukraine.

Earlier, it became known from Musk’s biography that he and singer Grimes have a third child. Almost nothing is known about him except his name. His name is Techno Mechanicus.