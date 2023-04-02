FromSandra Kathe close

According to Western experts, there is a clear need for improvement in the Ukrainian army. Many problems date back to Soviet times.

KIEV – For more than a year, the Ukrainian military has surprised not only the Russian troops, but also the rest of the world with its defense tactics against a supposedly overpowering attacker who wanted to take control of the neighboring country within a few days. Counter-offensives in spring and autumn 2022 succeeded in liberating important areas from Russian occupation. Battles for particularly hard-fought cities such as Mariupol or Bakhmut cost the attacking Russian army thousands of soldiers due to the heavy resistance from the Ukrainians.

But even if the state and military leadership in Ukraine does not speak openly about their losses, fighters on the side of the defense forces are also dying every day. In an analysis for the pro-Western Ukrainian organization Maidan.org British military expert Glen Grant explains what conclusions the Ukrainian army must draw from last year’s Ukraine war. This is the only way to achieve military goals and defend Ukraine’s sovereignty. For example, Grant works for the non-profit organization Baltic Security Foundation.

To save the lives of more Ukrainian soldiers, the military leadership must change a few things, says a British military expert. (icon picture) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Weaknesses in Ukraine’s military: many problems left over from Soviet times

According to him, many of the problems still stem from the Soviet era: logistics problems, the military leadership’s irresponsible handling of its personnel, and bureaucratic hurdles. Although it was necessary in reaction to the war to quickly expand existing systems in order to react to Russian superiority, Grant writes, the time has come to break away from outdated structures. Because the country’s military progress has so far been primarily due to the “character and courage of the people in Ukraine” and not necessarily to good military management or excellent training.

It starts with the culture of leadership in the Ukrainian military, which Grant describes as “perhaps the biggest problem facing military leadership”. He sees the main reason for this being the gap between archaic military structures and the fact that many civilians have joined the defense forces since the beginning of the war. While many of these people have successfully run businesses or managed teams in their previous lives, in the military they would now be faced with a “I boss, you nothing” mentality that often does not match the qualifications of the commanders.

To counteract this, one must move away from “blind orders” and towards an intelligent military leadership that learns to use the strengths of its fighters correctly.

Military Expert on Ukraine’s Problems: Lack of Communication and Two Class Thinking

Grant also sees a need for improvement in the tactical work of the military and advises Ukraine to orientate itself very practically on a NATO concept. There are always situations in which Ukrainians shoot at Ukrainians due to a lack of regulations and poor communication. In order to avoid this, it is important that, as in NATO’s operational practice, every unit, no matter how small, follows “clear geographical boundaries”.

However, there are misunderstandings not only because of a lack of communication between different units, but also because, after a year of war in Ukraine, there is still a two-tiered thinking between the Ukrainian military and the volunteer units of territorial defense. Overcoming this and pursuing a “one-army concept” instead is one of the most important tasks of Ukraine’s military leadership in the war against Russia. “In order to minimize Ukrainian losses, a future ‘one army’ concept must ensure that everyone wearing uniform receives comparable training, equipment and commands,” Grant advises to the Ukrainian General Staff.

Forces in the Ukraine war: lack of training and bureaucratic hurdles

In general, there are always problems because fighters are not sufficiently trained and new knowledge is not passed on to everyone. It could not only lead to faster military success, but also save numerous lives of Ukrainian forces if knowledge from the front lines were quickly communicated and implemented.

The reason that such insights are only passed on with a delay is not only a lack of communication, but also a bureaucratic system that dates back to Soviet times. This would slow down important decisions, which means that emergency services repeatedly lose their lives unnecessarily. As a solution, Grant proposes legislation that would require military commanders and policymakers to “act responsibly and always in ways that save lives, rather than following written rules.”

Necessary improvements: Ukrainian military leadership must move away from old structures

Grant also sees some difficulties in terms of equipment and logistics that could be solved by rethinking the army leadership. Because the procurement of equipment fails again and again due to “unimagination” and a lack of industrial expertise. Alternative procurement strategies could be used to significantly improve the equipment of the emergency services. As a positive example, Grant cites a successful concept that is more than a hundred years old: During the First World War, the British government under Prime Minister Lloyd George relied on a “Ministry of Supply” that worked together with experts from civilian industry and thus benefited from their working methods and contacts.

Most recently, Grant also advises Ukraine to improve the medical care of its troops and calls the Ukrainian fighters’ lack of first-aid knowledge “criminal”. Soldiers who are currently being wounded in national defense have every reason to question whether they are receiving adequate treatment. This is also especially true for all Defense Forces who suffer from mental injuries such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Instead of considering how to better support these people, the new military law 8271 against disobedience and desertion created a basis for criminalizing them.

One solution could only be to rethink the medical care of the emergency services. In addition, it must be ensured that each unit not only has knowledge in the areas of first aid and dealing with the mental consequences of war, but also that specially trained officers form an interface between the army, soldiers and their families. (saka)

List of rubrics: © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP