Olympic champion Elvira Saadi banned for life from coaching in Canada

Gymnastics Canada has banned two-time Olympic champion Elvira Saadi from coaching for life. About this in Twitter wrote lawyer Emir Crown, citing a statement from the organization.

The specialist was stripped of her membership in Gymnastics Canada and any regional branches for ten years. The suspension includes a ban on any activities related to the organization, including coaching, refereeing, program production, volunteering and administrative activities.

After the disqualification expires, Saadi will be able to begin training coaches. It is noted that she will not be allowed to have direct contacts with athletes, namely, to engage in coaching, refereeing and administrative activities for life.

Saadi moved to Canada in 1991. As a member of the USSR national team, she became an Olympic champion in 1972 and 1976 in team competitions. The coach was suspended at the end of 2020 due to allegations of emotional and psychological abuse.